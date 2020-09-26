The phenomenon of death has been perplexing humans since the day this advanced species of the blue planet achieved consciousness. Citing religious textbooks, spiritualists often argue that human life, in its physical form, is just temporary, and after death, the soul will continue to live in another dimension. Adding up the heat to this unbelievable theory, a man named Hazin has shared his near-death experience testimonial where he claimed to have seen a new cosmic dimension.



The mindblowing NDE testimonial of Hazim

Hazim who hails from Syria has shared his near-death experience testimonial on the NDERF (Near-Death Experience Research Foundation) website. In the testimonial, originally written in Arabic, and later translated to English by Ahmed Hassa, the NDE victim claims to have reached a different dimension which he has never seen before.

"I suddenly found myself in another cosmic dimension. I was in a place like empty space over pink clouds, and there were huge metal circles spinning high in the skyscrapers, and there were two spiritual beings talking telepathy. One of them gave a command to the other, saying, 'Clear his memory and prepare a new body for him' as it happens in reincarnation. Then I was placed in one of the giant metal circles and it started spinning with me, then my memory began to fade away little by little," wrote Hazim on the NDERF website.

Suddenly Hazim apparently heard an unknown voice which stated that his time in the material world is not up, and he should go back as he has more works to do. Hazim also revealed that he clearly left his body during these moments, and made it clear that the experience was neither pleasant nor distressing. However, he revealed that his thoughts were much faster than usual during those moments.

The secret of death as explained by Sam Parnia

Top expert Sam Parnia who has dedicated his entire career to learn near-death experiences has recently revealed that death is basically a process and not a black and white moment. According to Parnia, humans become unconscious about the outside world when the brain stops functioning, and it marks the end of human life.

Parnia believes that hallucinations associated with near-death experiences are not proof of life after death. As per Parnia, the human brain used to adopt a survival trick during life-threatening events, and it is resulting in these weird hallucinations.