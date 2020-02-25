A near-death experience (NDE) is one of the most intriguing mysteries spiritualists and medical experts are trying to answer for many years. As per spiritualists, NDE is authentic proof of life after death, but medical experts believe that visual hallucinations during a near-death experience are the result of the survival trick adopted by the human brain to cope up with the decreased oxygen supply during life-threatening events.

The unusual NDE case of Canon

In a recent NDE testimonial published on the NDERF (Near Death Experience Research Foundation) website, a man named Canon shared his mindblowing feeling while he was on the verge of death. Canon was clinically dead for some moments due to accidental drug overdose and during this time, he experienced the most peaceful and comforting time ever in his life.

Canon also claimed that he saw some shadowy figures greeting him during the NDE. The NDE victim made it clear that those moments were filled with ecstasy and pleasantness.

"I was gone for less than a minute. At that time, my consciousness left my body. I experienced the most peaceful and comforting time that was unlike anything I had ever experienced on earth. I was lifted from my physical body and up through a tunnel. Then, I was greeted by figures appearing as shadows, yet I knew that they were my family and loved ones. At this time, I felt as though I was in a state of ecstasy. No words were spoken, but I knew that I had a choice that had no wrong decision. I could stay where I was or I could go back to my physical body. I chose to come back," wrote Canon on the NDERF website.

The mysterious case of a woman who saw her deceased mother during NDE

A few days back, a woman named Sydney had claimed that she saw her deceased mother during her near-death experience following pregnancy complications. As she reached the spiritual realm, her mother asked her to go back, so that she can live with her daughter.

In the testimonial, Sydney revealed that her near-death experience was extremely peaceful, and her level of consciousness became very high than normal. The NDE victim also made it clear that she lost awareness of her body during these moments.