The human brain is a very complex organ, and this central processing unit of the human body determines a person's life and death. According to medical experts, the life of a human being comes to an end when the brain stops functioning.

However, spiritualists, citing religious textbooks, claim that humans have a life in a different realm after death. To substantiate this, spiritualists often cite testimonials shared by people who have faced a near-death experience (NDE).

Pure numbness after death

A testimonial shared by a man named Morgan is now the hottest debating point among people who believe in life after death. In the testimonial shared on the Near-Death Experience Research Foundation (NDERF), Morgan shared his experience of dying during a swimming accident.

Morgan claimed that he felt complete numbness of his body during the near-death experience. However, very similar to the experience faced by other NDE victims, Morgan also saw white light during his afterlife moments.

"My vision was covered in the air bubbles releasing from my lungs. But when my lungs were empty, all I could see was white. I couldn't feel any part of my body because everything was numb. I focused on the white light, trying to make out any shapes or objects that I saw. But, all I could see was white. I felt relaxed and gave up trying to focus on going back to reality," wrote Morgan on the NDERF website.

The beginning of heaven

Morgan believes that the white light he saw during the afterlife moments could be the gateway to heaven. The NDE victim also made it clear that he saw the nothingness of white during the entire life after death experience.

"I don't remember the rest of that day, but the out of body feeling I had and the image of pure white nothingness from that day is something I can't forget," added Morgan.

Even though spiritualists consider the testimonial shared by Morgan a concrete proof of life after death, medical experts dismiss this theory, and they assure that the brain death is the end of human consciousness, which will ultimately end the human life forever.

Expert Denial

A few months back, Dr. Sam Parnia who has dedicated his entire career to studying near-death experience had revealed that death is basically a process and is not a black and white moment. However, he assured that there is nothing as an afterlife often propagated by spiritualists.

"When the heart stops, all life processes go out because there is no blood getting to the brain, to the kidneys, and liver and we become lifeless and motionless and that is the time that doctors use to give us a time of death," said Parnia.

According to some neurologists, during life-threatening events, the human brain will face a shortage in oxygen supply. That's when it will become more active and adopt a survival trick to combat the limited oxygen supply. As the brain becomes active, it will result in weird visual hallucinations, often mistaken as proof of the afterlife by people who face near-death experiences.