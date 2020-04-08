Dharmendra, one of the most popular actors of the Hindi cinema, has delivered a number of hits in his career. However, there was a period when he films flopped back-to-back. One such film was Dushman Devta which released in 1992.

While the movie was long forgotten, what still remains intact in the audience's mind is the kissing scene between Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia. More than the objectionable on-screen intimacy that might have offended the star's fans, the fact that he kissed his son Sunny Deol's alleged girlfriend Dimple had left everyone flabbergasted.

It was assumed that the Sholay star was not aware of his married son's alleged affair with his co-star then.

The kiss, however, came as a shock to Dimple, who apparently wasn't informed about the passionate scene with her boyfriend's father. In fact, she was so upset and humiliated that she refused to dub for the film.

Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia's affair:

Sunny and Dimple's affair is an open secret. The duo not only ruled the big screen with their sparkling chemistry in films like Arjun, Manzil-Manzil, Aag Ka Gola, Gunah and Narasimha but also off-screen. There were rumours of a secret marriage ceremony between the two but nothing came out officially. Even when Dimple's sister, Simple passed away, Sunny was by her side, rock solid.

Dharmendra likes Sunny-Dimple's viral video:

In 2017, a video of Sunny and Dimple holding hands and enjoying each other's company in Monaco had created a storm on social media. The video, which validated the news of their affair, was as scandalous for everyone as it was four decades earlier.

Furthermore, fans were taken aback when Dharmendra (who was new to Twitter then) liked the viral video given that Sunny is still married to Pooja Deol.