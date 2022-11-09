Katrina Kaif has been on a promotional campaign for her next film 'Phone Booth' and the actor recently spoke about her wedding to Vicky Kaushal at the Kapil Sharma show.

Kaif who doesn't really talk about her personal life shared about a big fight that broke out at her wedding in Rajasthan. During the Kapil Sharma show, Katrina revealed how her sisters got into a fight with Vicky's friends. You may wonder why?

Well, it was because of the famous Joota Chupai Rasam (Hiding the Shoes ritual). Basically, the Joota Chupai is about stealing the groom's shoes as soon as he takes them off while heading to the pious Mandap. The sisters, cousins, and other female relatives of the bride are expected to hide the shoes after stealing them.

Sharing the instance with comedian Kapil Sharma, Katrina said, "I was hearing very loud noises behind me. As I turned, I saw everyone fighting and pulling the shoes toward themselves. There were my sisters and Vicky's friends. They were literally fighting." Immediately, Archana Puran Singh asked who won the fight and Katrina replied, "Pata nahin. Actually maine pucha nahin. Main khudki shaadi me itna busy thi (I don't know. I was so busy that I couldn't ask)."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's got into a wedlock after dating privately for some time. They couple tied the knot in December last year in an intimate ceremony. Ever since then, Katrina and Vicky have been seen sharing several photos of them spending time with their families together. The couple tied the knot in December 2021 in a private wedding ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

On the professional front

'Phone Bhoot' hit the theatres on November 4. The film features Katrina Kaif as a ghost and Siddhant and Ishaan as ghostbusters. The film also has Jackie Shroff.

Katrina will be next seen in 'Tiger 3' starring Salman Khan. She also has Sriram Raghavan's next film titled 'Merry Christmas' and Zoya Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in 'Govinda Naam Mera' and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur'.