Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is extremely busy promoting her upcoming film 'Phone Bhoot' along with Ishaan and Siddhant Chaturvedi. While she appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' for promotions, she revealed some interesting facts about her in-laws and spoke about her sweet bond with Vicky Kaushal's mother.

Katrina Kaif talks about her bond with Veena Kaushal

When the host Kapil Sharma asked the 'Tiger 3' actress if her diet has changed after getting married into a Punjabi family, Katrina said that she was often asked to have a heavy diet but she refused because of her fitness regime. So, her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal cooks sweet potatoes for her following her diet regime.

Katrina said, "Initially Mummy ji used to urge me a lot to have parathas and since I'm on a diet I couldn't have it so I used to just have a bite. And, now that we have almost completed a year of our marriage, Mummy ji now prepares sweet potatoes for me." When the 'Namaste London' actress was further quizzed about how the Kaushal family addresses her, she revealed that her in-laws call her Kitto with love.

Earlier, on 'Koffee With Karan 7', Katrina shared information about Vicky and his family. She had said, "The most important thing that happened is the way Vicky is with his family, Sunny, his mom and dad, is so incredible."

She further added, "At some point, even if you find certain things about the way he would be at the beginning of our relationship, the one thought that always occurred to me as –- if this is the kind of respect, loyalty and the importance he gives to his family. Then, this is the same respect, the importance he is going to give to his family when he is married."

On the work front

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's got into a wedlock after dating privately for some time. They couple tied the knot in December last year in an intimate ceremony. Ever since then, Katrina and Vicky have been seen sharing several photos of them spending time with their families together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif is awaiting the release of 'Phone Bhoot' with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She will be seen next in 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan and in 'Merry Christmas' with Vijay Sethupathi.