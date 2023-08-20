Rajinikanth's latest act has sent social media into a state of shock. Basking in the glory of his recently released – Jailer, Rajinikanth recently met UP Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi. As per reports, Yogi Adityanath gifted the veteran actor a book and Lord Ganesha's idol. A video of the legendary actor touching the feet of the CM has gone viral. Needless to say, social media is unable to digest the incident.

Netizens in shock

Before meeting the CM of Uttar Pradesh, Rajinikanth had told ANI, "I will watch the film with the CM. It's God's blessing that the movie is becoming a hit."

"Rajinikanth touched Yogiji's feet Burnol moment for liberals," one user wrote. "What a fall !! 72 years old Rajnikant touching feet of 51 years old Yogi Adityanath. Bootlicking gestures before 2024," another user wrote.

This man has bulldozed Muslim homes, unleashed a reign of terror on minorities, is a foul hateful bigot. And to fall at his feet…this can’t get any worse. எது நிரந்தரமோ இல்லையோ, சங்கியிஸம் இஸ் நிரந்தரம். https://t.co/aGoXGr7e02 — Hades (@Russetlane) August 19, 2023

What a fall !!



72 years old Rajnikant touching feet of 51 years old Yogi Adityanath.



Bootlicking gestures before 2024. ? https://t.co/4IXUs7LjrU — Mahua Moitra Fans (@MahuaMoitraFans) August 19, 2023

Rajinikanth touched Yogiji's feet Burnol moment for liberals ? pic.twitter.com/cl9Jp4v4hP — Mohit Babu ?? (@Mohit_ksr) August 19, 2023

"This man has bulldozed Muslim homes, unleashed a reign of terror on minorities, is a foul hateful bigot. And to fall at his feet...this can't get any worse," came one more comment on social media. "Has BJP-RSS promised him the Chief Minister post, if he manages to get BJP-RSS a few votes above NOTA in Tamil Nadu??" asked a social media user.

A South Indian super start falling at the feet of a man known for hate speeches.



Speaks volumes about both. South Indian pride gone for a toss. https://t.co/UhorzuGTt4 — Yunus Lasania (@YunusLasania) August 19, 2023

Has BJP-RSS promised him the Chief Minister post, if he manages to get BJP-RSS a few votes above NOTA in Tamil Nadu?? https://t.co/XCdI9Y7iDp — GeetV (@geetv79) August 19, 2023

Deputy CM heaps praise

"A South Indian super start falling at the feet of a man known for hate speeches. Speaks volumes about both. South Indian pride gone for a toss," was one more of the comments. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also watched the film and said, "I also got a chance to watch the movie Jailer. I had watched Rajinikanth's many films and he is such a talented actor that even though there is not much content in the movie still with his performance, he increases the importance of the film."