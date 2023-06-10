A much-awaited and most-wanted collaboration of two legendary actors in the history of Indian cinema is happening once again and cinema lovers cannot keep their calm. Superstar Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan have joined hands once again for a film and the official announcement regarding the same is out today.

After sharing the screen space in films like Andhaa Kaanoon, Geraftaar and Hum, Rajinikanth and Big B Amitabh Bachchan are all set to share the screen space in director TJ Gnanavel's (Jai Bhim fame) next film with is being produced by Lyca Productions. This is for Superstar's 170th film.

This collaboration is happening after 32 long years and this is something that is not just exciting for audiences of the older age, but also the youngsters. This collaboration is definitely going to make the audiences throng to the theaters to watch these two finesse actors deliver impeccable performances on the big screen.

The film is tentatively titled Tahalaivar 170 and the shooting of the film go on the floors by the end of next month. More details about the cast are yet to be announced.

Rajinikanth has recently wrapped up his upcoming film Jailer which is hitting the screens on August 11. Jailer is directed by Nelson Dileep Kumar and has Tamannaah Bhatia, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Mohanlal and Sunil in key roles.

Rajinikanth has another project called Lal Salaam also in the pipeline and it is being directed by his daughter Aishwarya Dhanush. The shooting of the film is happening at a brisk pace in Chennai and Pondicherry. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.