Jailer, an upcoming Indian Tamil-language black comedy-action film, is written and directed by Nelson and produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures. The movie boasts an ensemble cast, with Rajinikanth portraying the title role, alongside Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Mirnaa Menon, and Tamannaah Bhatia. Fans of Rajinikanth and Tamil cinema are eagerly looking forward to its release on 10 August 2023, expecting it to be a resounding success. Ahead of the film's release, take a look at some of the best movies of Rajinikanth you can watch.

Muthu

Muthu was a massive commercial success, becoming one of the highest-grossing films in Indian cinema. Muthu, a loyal servant, travels from Japan to Tamil Nadu to bring back his master's daughter. In the process, he faces numerous challenges and discovers his true identity. The film has Meena, Sarath Babu in key roles.

Baasha

Baasha was a blockbuster hit and garnered Rajinikanth widespread acclaim for his iconic portrayal of Baasha. Directed by Suresh Krissna, Manickam, a humble auto-rickshaw driver, conceals his violent past as a feared underworld don named Manik Baasha. When circumstances force him to confront his past, he transforms into the ruthless Baasha. The film has Nagma and Raghuvaran in key roles.

Sivaji

Sivaji was a commercial success and marked Rajinikanth's collaboration with director S. Shankar. Sivaji, a software engineer, returns to India with a vision to provide free education and healthcare. However, he faces corruption and hurdles in achieving his noble goals.

Enthiran

Enthiran was a groundbreaking sci-fi film and a huge box office success, setting new benchmarks in Indian cinema. Dr. Vaseegaran creates Chitti, an advanced humanoid robot. However, Chitti's abilities lead to unforeseen consequences as it falls into the wrong hands. The film has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the leading lady.

Kabali

Kabali was a commercial hit and received praise for Rajinikanth's intense performance. It was directed by Pa. Ranjith. Kabali, a gangster, seeks revenge for the injustice done to him and his community. He fights against powerful enemies to restore dignity and justice. The film has Radhika Apte as the leading lady.

Thalapathi

Thalapathi received critical acclaim and is considered one of the finest films of Rajinikanth's career. Surya, a man with a mysterious past, becomes a powerful don in the underworld. The film explores his complex relationship with a foster brother. The film has Mammootty and Shobana in pivotal roles.

Padayappa

Padayappa was a blockbuster success and is remembered for its powerful storytelling. Padayappa, a respectable man, faces betrayal and obstacles from his family members but eventually rises to prominence.

Mullum Malarum Kaali

Mullum Malarum received critical acclaim and is hailed as one of Rajinikanth's finest performances. An uneducated but talented worker, faces challenges in his personal life and clashes with his supervisor.

Petta

Petta revolves around Kaali, a hostel warden with a mysterious past who arrives at a college to protect the students from a deadly gangster and his henchmen. The film was well-received by both critics and audiences for its nostalgic appeal, strong performances, and Rajinikanth's charismatic screen presence.

Arunachalam

The film showcases his various encounters with corrupt individuals and how he brings them to justice. Arunachalam was a commercial success and received positive reviews for Rajinikanth's performance, especially in the comedy scenes.

Chandramukhi

Rajinikanth plays the role of Dr. Saravanan, a psychiatrist who moves into a haunted mansion with his wife (played by Jyothika) and experiences supernatural occurrences linked to a woman named Chandramukhi, who had lived there long ago.