As per the latest buzz that is doing rounds on the internet, buzzing in the world of Indian cinema as two powerhouse actors, Dulquer Salmaan and Suriya, may be teaming up for a highly-anticipated project. Both actors have earned immense acclaim and a massive fan following in their respective industries. While Suriya's Soorarai Pottru received critical acclaim, Dulquer's Sita Ramam won hearts all across. Now having these two power houses of talent is raising the expectations already on the film.

Dulquer Salmaan is a prominent figure in Malayalam cinema and has gained recognition beyond regional borders with his versatile performances. He is gearing up for the release of King of Kotha, a gangster flick directed by Abhilash Joshiy. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast and is set to hit theatres on August 25.

Suriya, a renowned name in Tamil cinema, is next going to work for Suriya43, directed by Sudha Kongara. This project has been highly anticipated by his fans, given the director's successful track record. Suriya's collaboration with Sudha Kongara in Soorarai Pottru received widespread appreciation, adding to the anticipation for their upcoming venture.

Suriya is currently busy with Kanguva, which is being directed by Shiva of Viswasam fame. The teaser, which was out recently, garnered a positive response from the makers.

Excitement levels soared when reports emerged that Dulquer Salmaan has been roped in to be a part of Suriya 43. If the reports are true, this would mark their second collaboration after the critically-acclaimed Soorarai Pottru. Fans are thrilled at the prospect of witnessing these two talented actors sharing screen space once again.

According to internet chatter, Dulquer Salmaan might be essaying a parallel lead role alongside Suriya in this film. The possibility of Dulquer Salmaan and Suriya sharing screen space in Suriya 43 has left fans exhilarated with anticipation.