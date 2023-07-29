Actor Karthi, who is currently basking on the success of Ponniyin Selvan, is all set for his next lineup of films which are pretty exciting to his fans.

The actor will be teaming up with '96' fame director Prem Kumar for a film, which will also has actor Arvind Swami in an important role. While there was no official confirmation of the project until now, acclaimed cinematographer PC Sreeram, who is apparently cranking the camera for the project has confirmed the film now.

Revealing details about the project, cinematographer PC Sreeram wrote, "My next project will be with @dirpremkumar96, who gave the ultimate love story, 96. The upcoming project will have @Karthi_Offl and @thearvindswami as primary cast, with music from #GovindVasantha & produced by @2D_ENTPVTLTD @rajsekarpandian. Dates will be announced by 2D soon."

Music composer Govind Vasantha, who impressed the audience with his songs in '96' will be teaming up with the director once again and composing music for the upcoming film as well.

Karthi is expected to begin shooting the yet-to-be-titled film soon, with his upcoming film 'Japan' directed by Raju Murugan gearing up for a Diwali release. An official announcement on Karthi's film with Prem Kumar is expected to made soon by the production house.

As per the reports, this film has a rural setting and Karthi is likely to play a man from the Madurai area. Sources state that the project is in the nascent stage but it is reported that Prem Kumar and his team have gone to Madurai to take live footage of the annual jallikattu (bull-taming sport), that takes place during Pongal every year.

Karthi also has Japan in the list and the film's teaser, which was out on Karthi's birthday, was also a hit among his fans and social media.