The highly anticipated period film Captain Miller', directed by Arun Matheswaran and starring the National Award-winning superstar Dhanush, is the biggest-budgeted project in the actor's career.

Set against the backdrop of the 1930s-40s, this movie is presented by T.G. Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films and produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan, with co-production by G. Saravanan and Sai Siddharth.

On the occasion of Dhanush's birthday, the makers released the teaser of the film, which immediately captivated audiences. The teaser starts with an intriguing premise, as a big bounty is announced to catch the infamous Captain Miller, who is labelled a dacoit and a murderer. Introducing other significant characters, the teaser showcases the fierce wrath of Captain Miller amid a grand war. The breathtaking action sequences featuring Dhanush and the rest of the cast add to the excitement.

Dhanush's performance as the leading man is brilliant, and his screen presence is captivating. Priyanka Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, and Dr. Shiva Rajkumar are also introduced in the teaser, raising expectations for the film.

The movie's brilliance lies in Arun Matheswaran's exceptional direction, GV Prakash Kumar's brilliant background score, Siddhartha Nuni's stunning cinematography, and T Ramalingam's impressive production design.

Madhan Karky, known for his work in blockbuster films like the Baahubali franchise, RRR, and Pushpa, has penned the dialogues for the Tamil version of the movie. Nagooran takes care of the editing.

'Captain Miller' is all set to release simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi on December 15, 2023. With its intriguing premise, stellar cast, and impressive technical aspects, the film promises to be a grand cinematic experience that fans are eagerly looking forward to.

On the work front, he will next be seen in D50, for which he is the actor and the director. D51 is going to be his second Telugu cinema for which he joined hands with director Sekhar Kammula. A film with Mari Selvaraj is also on the cards.