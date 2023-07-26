Tollywood has been making some of the best films in the country in recent times. Thanks to Rajamouli who has made films like RRR and Baahubali and took Telugu cinema to a global level. Well, here are the top 10 grossers of Tollywood. Allu Arjun's Pushpa, Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab...and the list goes on. Take a look.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion - Starring Prabhas, this film remains the highest-grossing Telugu movie of all time with a box office collection of Rs 1800 crore.

RRR - Directed by Rajamouli, RRR achieved massive success, collecting Rs 1250 crore at the box office. The film has Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles.

Baahubali: The Beginning - Another masterpiece by Rajamouli, this film stands as the third highest-grossing Telugu movie, amassing Rs 600 crore.

Saaho - Released after the success of Baahubali, this Prabhas starrer collected Rs 435 crore, fueled by high audience expectations.

Pushpa - Featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, this film gathered Rs 365 crore at the box office. Fans are currently waiting for the sequel of this Sukumar directorial.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo - The Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas collaboration earned Rs 280 crore, becoming one of the most-watched films in the South.

Sarileru Neekevvaru - With Mahesh Babu in the lead, this commercial drama entertained the audience and collected Rs 240 crore. The film has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy - Chiranjeevi's exceptional performance in this film resulted in a collection of Rs 235 crore in various languages. Tamannnaah Bhatia and Nayanthara are the leading ladies of the film.

Vakeel Saab - This film, which was released on Sankranti, emerged as the biggest hit of the year, grossing Rs 225 crore. The Pawan Kalyan starrer is the remake of Bollywood film Pink.

Rangasthalam - Ram Charan's outstanding performance in this Sukumar directorial contributed to its box office success, earning Rs 216 crore.