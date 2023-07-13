The highly anticipated film Game Changer is preparing to resume shooting, with Ram Charan returning to the sets after a hiatus of over 45 days. The upcoming schedule will take place in Hyderabad and will feature an intense indoor action sequence choreographed by the renowned stunt master Anbariv.

Director Sailesh Kolanu is also actively involved in the film's production and is said to be directing the film in the absence of Shankar.

Around 80 days of the shoot is still pending and this is worrying producer Dil Raju who is unable to fix the release date for the film. Many heroes from Tollywood and Kollywood are blocking the release dates of their films which makes things tough for Dil Raju as he has to find the correct release date for Game Changer.

Shankar stopped shooting Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 after issues with Lyca Productions and chose to begin working for the Ram Charan starrer. But when the producers wanted to resume Indian 2 to complete the shoot and Shankar had to get back to the film keeping Game Changer aside. So as he is committed to both films, Game Changer is going to be helmed with the help of Sailesh Kolanu.

Previously, Sailesh had filmed the second unit portions of Game Changer, featuring actors Raghu Babu and Rocket Raghava. The second unit, comprising a separate team of filmmakers, focuses on capturing specific shots or sequences alongside the main unit, contributing to an efficient production process.

It is worth noting that Sailesh has familial ties to the industry, as his father is associated with SVC, and he shares a cordial relationship with producer Dil Raju. Following the completion of Saindhav, Sailesh is set to direct his next project under the guidance of Dil Raju.

In the case of Game Changer, the film is produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.