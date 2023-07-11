Shah Rukh Khan's high-intensity Jawan Prevue has taken the entire nation by storm. From his bald look to his high-octane action sequence to weaving magic on screen, the video has clocked in 1.8 million views in the first 24 hours. The pre-release video also gave us a glimpse of Nayantara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone and Sanaya Malhotra. Directed by Atlee, Jawan is all set to hit the screens on September 7 in multiple languages.

Meanwhile, Prabhas' Salaar is releasing in the same month (September 28). Though there is a gap between the two releases, fans have already started a war on social media platforms on who is a bigger star. Interestingly, both Jawan and Salaar are among the most-awaited Indian films in 2023. Shah Rukh Khan is fresh from the success of his spy thriller Pathaan while director Atlee has a proven track record of delivering back-to-back hits.

After delivering multiple flops, Prabhas is pinning all hopes on Salaar. Fresh from the thundering success of the KGF series, director Prashanth Neel is expected to deliver another action thriller.

Talking business, Jawan has already garnered a whopping Rs 250 crore from its rights. T-series has grabbed the selling and music rights of the film. There is speculation that the team is in talks with Netflix for digital rights. As per trade buzz, producers are quoting 250 Cr for the streaming rights.

According to trade buzz, makers of Hombale Films are quoting Rs 200 crore for the release rights of the Telugu version. Since the amount quoted is too huge, the talks among producers and distributors have taken a roadblock. It is also reported that the makers are aiming for a Rs 400 crore business from the film's pre-release trade.