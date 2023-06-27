If reports are true, Vijay is paid a hefty sum for his next film after Leo. The Thalaiva actor is reportedly paid 200 Cr for the film. If this is true, then he is the first Indian actor to receive this remuneration, beating the Khans and Kumars. To be directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film is tentatively titled Thalapathy 68. Produced by AGS Entertainment, the film is expected to be a full-on action thriller. The shoot is likely to begin in August this year. There is a rumour that Thapathy 68 might be his last film before announcing his formal political entry. He will officially announce his political entry during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and will contest in the 2026 state elections.

Meanwhile, Leo directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is red-hot and trending. According to the buzz, Leo will be a part of Lokesh's cinematic universe which already has Karthy's Kaithi and Kamal Hassan's Vikram. There are reports that Kamal Haasan, Suriya and Karthy will make a brief cameo appearance in the film. Touted to be a dreadful gangster saga, the star cast includes Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Mansoor Ali Khan. The film is scheduled to release on October 19, 2023.

There is a buzz that the film has already made a whopping Rs 400 Cr from its prerelease business. Several online media houses are publishing the breakup figures.

Streaming rights to Netflix: Rs 120 crore (Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada)

TV satellite rights to Sun Network: Rs 70 crore

Sony Music: Rs 18 crore

Hindi dubbed satellite rights pegged at Rs 30 crore

TamilNadu theatre rights pegged at Rs 75 crore

Overseas rights at Rs 50 crore

Theatre rights for Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at Rs 35 crore

Rest of India at Rs 15 crore

And the total sums up to Rs 413 crore, the first for any Tamil film. Meanwhile, the single 'Naa Ready' which was unveiled on the actor's birthday has landed in trouble for the team. Activist RTI Selvam has filed a complaint against the team for glorifying drug usage and rowdyism in the song.