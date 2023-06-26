Ever since the stupendous success of the Baahubali series, Prabhas has become a national icon. However, the actor is struggling to deliver a hit post-Baahubali. After the debacle of Saaho and Radhe Shyam, Adipurush too tanked at the box office. With thousands of crores invested on his shoulders, pressure is surely building up on the Telugu star. Interestingly, in recent times, none of the Rajamouli heroes has delivered a hit post their thundering collections at the BO. Interestingly, it is not just Prabhas, even Ram Charan faced a disaster post-RRR. And Jr NTR is taking baby steps with caution for his next flick.

All eyes and hopes are now on Prashanth Neel's Salaar. Post the KGF-mania, director Prashanth is back with yet another gangster saga. The film also stars Prithviraj and Shruti Haasan in key roles and there is a buzz that Prabhas will make a dual appearance in two different eras. Many theories are circulating regarding the film. Fans also predict a possible KGF Universe in which Rocky Bhai and Salaar will join hands to take on the villains. And some even predict that the Universe will also have Prashanth's debut film Ugramm's hero Srimurali joining the team. The theory began immediately after the release of the film's first look poster--the talisman which Yash wore in KGF 2 is seen around Prabhas' neck in Salaar posters. Are the two films connected? Is Prashanth trying to create a parallel universe with his characters? There are rumours that Yash aka Rocky Bhai might make a special appearance in the Prabhas starrer. However, no confirmation has been received it.

Moreover, it looks like the debacle of Adipurush has zero effect on Salaar. A report on Track Tollywood states that the film might break the pre-theatrical business record of RRR. The Rajamouli-directorial earned a massive 500 Cr thoughts theatrical rights globally. The business in Telugu states is said to be around 200 cr while the overseas rights are fixed at 80 Cr. Salaar is all set for a grand release on September 28.