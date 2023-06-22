One of the most awaited epic dramas Adipurush has crashed at the box office. Made with a budget of 500 Cr, the film is an onscreen adaption of the Hindu mythology Ramayan. Prabhas plays the role of Rama, Kirti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan. Directed by Om Raut, the film opened to negative reviews at the box office with netizens trolling the half-baked visual effects.

However, due to its excellent pre-release buzz, the film grossed 140 Cr worldwide. From day 2, the fall is evident, it grossed 81 Cr and 85 Cr on day 2 and day 3. On its first Monday, the film went down crashing the box office with a mere 24 Cr. So far, the total gross of Adipurush is around 400 Cr. Interestingly, this is not the first time a big-budget Bollywood flick is crashing down like a wall. Here are five other examples:

Zero

One of the biggest disasters in Shah Rukh Khan's career, Zero was made with a whooping budget of 200 Cr. Directed by Anand L Rai, the film was extremely hyped before its release. Sluggish direction, immature screenplay and weird storyline are considered to be the key reason for the failure. The film had a huge star cast that includes Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Abhay Deol, R. Madhavan and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

Thugs of Hindostan

Considered the Indian version of 'Pirates of the Caribbean,' Thugs of Hindostan opened to an amazing star at the box office but crashed heavily on the second day. Its first-day collection in India was the highest for any Hindi film, at 52.25 Cr surpassing many records but dropped to 29.25 Cr on day 2. Following negative reviews, the film bombed at the BO making just 145 Cr in India after 11 days. It resulted in significant losses for theatre owners, who demanded refunds from the sub-distributor of Yash Raj Films. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Ronit Roy, Katrina Kaif and Lloyd Owen. The estimated budget of the film is around 300 Cr.

Mohenjo Daro

When Ashutosh Gowariker announced Mohenjo Daro with Hrithik Roshan, the expectations went sky-high. With a budget of 115 Cr, the film made just 108 Cr at the box office. Critics stamped the film as a fairy tale that works in parts with a mix of Game of Thrones and Baahubali.

Kalank

Kalank was another pre-independence British-era film that bombed at the box office miserably. Kalank received mixed reviews upon release, with criticism towards its direction, story, screenplay and length. Made with a budget of 130 Cr, the film stars an ensemble cast of Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt.

Laal Singh Chaddha

The official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump, LSC stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in key roles. Made with a budget of 180 Cr, the film generated a worldwide revenue of less than 90 Cr in its first week and was thus declared a box office bomb. However, it became the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022 at the international box office, beating Gangubai Kathiawadi and The Kashmir Files. Despite receiving positive reviews, the film failed to make a mark.