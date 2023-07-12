Love is in the air for the B-Town couple. After the engagement and marriage of Bollywood celebs like Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Parineeti Chopra- Raghav Chadha, Deepika and Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, newlywed Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra.

And now Telly Town is abuzz with rumoured couples getting spotted in and around the city, Their constant hide-and-seek with media has raised eyebrows and fans are waiting for these couples to confirm their relationship.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday

Aditya and Ananya have often been in the news for their relationship. Their several recent public outings have added fuel to the fire. Recently, Aditya and Ananya were in Madrid, Spain and the actors attended an Arctic Monkeys concert in Spain and shared similar Instagram stories. They shared posts hours apart from each other. Upon seeing the clips the fans confirmed that they attended the concert together.

On July 11, Ananya Panday shared a photo from the concert and wrote, "Nothing quite like the Arctic Monkeys. My favourite song ever."

While Aditya Roy Kapur shared a video from the concert too and added monkey emojis conveying Arctic Monkeys. After this, Ananya shared glimpses of the sealine and the blue sky from Portugal on her Instagram Stories. She simply wrote "magic magic" in the caption.

Aditya and Ananya have been rumoured to be dating ever since they made a joint appearance at Kriti Sanon's Diwali bash last year.

Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh

The latest couple to have found love again. Now, rumours are rife that Sanjeeda is rumoured to be dating Harshvardhan Rane. And recently, they were seen holidaying together.

Love birds, Sanjeeda and Harsh had jetted off for a holiday in Gir Forest and also shared photos from their jungle safari. While they didn't feature on each other's photos or social media accounts, fans spotted that they were in the same jeep for the safari. Sanjeeda was also accompanied by her daughter for the same.

Speaking of Sanjeeda and Harshvardhan's previous relations, the Haseen Dillruba actor earlier dated actor Kim Sharma but they broke up in 2019. While the 38-year-old actress separated from Aamir Ali in 2022. Sanjeeda and Aamir share a daughter together.

Speaking about his dating rumours the actor said, "It does not bother me because it is the job of journalists to write and they also have a weekly deadline and daily quota or target of stories to submit. I see them as humans who are trying to do a job, just like my job is to be in films."

Khushi Kapoor and AP Dhillion

AP Dhillon's latest track 'True Stories', has a reference to Boney and Sridevi's younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor, in the song that goes like 'jadon hasse tan lage tu Khushi Kapoor', after the song and soon sparked rumours that the two might be dating.

Bhumi Pednekar and Yash Kataria

Last week Bhumi Pednekar was spotted with her rumoured boyfriend Yash Kataria in Mumbai. They stepped out with Bhumi's sister Samiksha Pednekar and their other friends for a dinner outing. While Bhumi and Samiksha posed for the paparazzi, Yash tried to keep away from the camera.

Bhumi looked stunning in a mid-length dress with a thigh-high slit. She also carried a jacket. Yash wore a black T-shirt and blue denim and paired it up with sunglasses.

Yash is a builder and has friends in the industry like Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani and others.