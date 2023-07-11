Bollywood actor Disha Patani never fails to wow her fans and followers on social media with her hot and racy bikini pictures. On Monday morning, the actor treated dropped two of her most gorgeous bikini photos flaunting her well-toned perfect abs and hourglass figure. Disha oozed oomph in tiger printed bikini as she shared a mirror selfie of her wearing a two-piece.

Disha Patani shares hot and sexy pics in 'Tiger' print bikini

As soon as she dropped the racy pictures, fans flocked to her comment section and lauded her for her figure.

However, more than her scintillating racy pictures it was the caption that she shared along with her bikini post that grabbed eyeballs.

'I lost this swim set', she wrote. As soon as she shared the post caption, users lost their minds and shared hilarious comments on her post.

However, a few hours later, Disha deleted the post and post. But few fan clubs and paparazzo accounts shared the picture of Disha's lost bikini and netizens still trolled her for posting a rather funny caption.

Take a look

For the unversed, Disha had earlier been photographed wearing this bikini on a beach vacation with her rumoured ex-boyfriend, Tiger Shroff.

A few days ago, Disha made headlines, when she was spotted with her rumoured ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff as they attended an event in Delhi along with Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff. A video of them from the event has gone viral.

Work front

Disha Patani will be seen in Project K, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan. The actress also has Yodha co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashii Khanna.