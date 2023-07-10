Bigg Boss OTT 2 has entered its fourth week and the weeks gone by saw tempers soaring, friends turning onto foes, kisses, hugs and a lot more. Salman Khan during Weekend Ka Vaar motivated the inmates to play well and fair and also announced that viewers that that are loving the show and that's why the show which was supposed to end in July last week has been postponed till August 13, 2023.

Has Cyrus Broacha taken voluntary exit for medical reasons?

During this weekend, there was no eviction. However, Cyrus Broacha during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes begged and pleaded with Bigg Boss and Salman Khan that he wants to leave the Bigg Boss house, but Salman Khan reminded Cyrus of his contract and stated that the gates of Bigg Boss won't open for him, if he wants to breach the contract then he will have to pay Jio Cinema as per a clause.

It has been now reported that Cyrus was missing from the live feed and several reports state that Cyrus has exited the show. However, nothing has been confirmed by the makers that he has left the show for medical reasons or has temporarily gone out for a medical check-up.

#CyrusBroacha ????????



SIMPLY EPIC & SHOT of the day ?



Bhai saaab whattta dance Cyrus



And he wants to Quit #BBOTT



No wayyy... @BeingSalmanKhan isko bahar nikalenge toh show ka mazaa nikal jaega #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/PvdzWfqBMo — Saasha (@saasha_ark) July 9, 2023

An insider Twitter page of Bigg Boss named, Bigg Boss Tak, tweeted, "Cyrus Broacha, who was not seen in the live feed since last night, has mostly left the house due to health reasons. But it is not yet confirmed whether Cyrus has been allowed to leave to show due to medical reasons or has he left for a medical checkup."

A user wrote, "I thought he went for medical checkups."

Till now, Puneet Superstar, Akanksha Puri, Aaliya Siddiqui and Palak Purswani have been eliminated