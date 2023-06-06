The stage is set for the grandest entertainment spectacle of the year as makers announce the second season of Bigg Boss OTT Hindi on the nation, starting June 17th, 2023, hosted by Salman Khan as the host, the upcoming season promises to be bigger, bolder, and more engaging than ever before.

The second promo features Salman Khan making the biggest announcement of the season with Bigg Boss OTT 2 has dropped and fans can't contain their excitement.

In the promo, Salman wore a shiny silver jacket and was seen dancing to this year's BB OTT theme.

Take a look

Take a look at how netizens reacted to the promo Salman Khan led Bigg Boss OTT.

A user said, "Lockupp season 1 ke 2 contestants final he."

Another said, "We want Uorfi Javed in Big Boss."

The third one said," Super excited."

Needless to say, after the success of the previous season, the second season promises a double dose of drama, gossip, and fights.

Let's take a look at the contestants, theme and more.

As per reports, Avinash Sachdev has been approached for the show and he is almost confirmed as the contestant of the show. Other confirmed contestants of the show are Pooja Gor, Awez Darbar, Mahesh Poojari, Anjali Arora, and Faisal Shaikh.

As reported by Telly Chakkar, Maheep Kapoor has been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss OTT 2 and the talks between the two are currently underway. Maheep was last seen in Karan's Johar Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Theme

As per reports in Siasat Daily, the theme of the show is a jungle house. This jungle setting will lack amenities like comfortable beds, sofas, and a fully equipped bathroom. The contestants will be given a survival kit containing essential items, but they will have to demonstrate their resilience and survival skills during the first three days in this difficult environment.

Furthermore, it was reported that a new zone would be introduced with an exclusive VIP room alongside the main house.

Salman Khan will surely take the over-the-top version to new heights of excitement, and drama. The show will stream free on Jio Cinema.