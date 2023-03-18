Bigg Boss 16 winner, rapper MC Stan aka Altaf Tadavi became a household name after winning the coveted title after defeating Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot at the grand finale.

Stan garners a huge fan following. Recently the rapper began his nationwide tour named 'MC Stan Hasti Ka Basti'. The rapper has already performed this month in Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bangalore. However, his concert in Indore on Friday night, March 17, got cancelled after some members of Bajrang Dal created a ruckus at the venue.

MC Stans leaves the venue following a ruckus

As per reports in DNA, MC Stan was supposed to perform at Indore. However, a few members of Bajrang Dal hijacked the stage at MC Stan's concert in Madhya Pradesh city. They claimed that the rapper is polluting the young minds of the country by using abuse-filled words in his songs. The goons shouted Jai Shri Ram slogans from the stage. After creating a ruckus, reportedly the rapper had to leave the venue.

The video of Bajrang Dal party members interacting with MC Stan's fans has gone viral.

The video was shared by a user on the social media platform Reddit. Fans have slammed the Bajrang Dal members for targeting the hip-hop culture through MC Stan.

MC Stan's fans irked

A user wrote, "DHH has to get united. I see no stories, nothing, no one is talking about this. This is really problematic for the future of DHH. They are literally targeting Stan for no reason. They are not even playing the "hinduphobic" card here."

While another user added, "The fact that such group of people out there terrorizing people in the name of God are government-sanctioned" with a sad emoji.

While the third one wrote, "Being a Hindu, I apologize on their behalf, these people bring shame to our name, I am so sorry

Take a look at the video and comments below.

Rapper ki izzat nhi India May kya seen ?<3

PUBLIC STANDS WITH MC STAN pic.twitter.com/8OTcigIw4H — AbHi || ??‍♂️❤️ (@AbHio0xe) March 17, 2023

Stan's upcoming concert

MC Stan's next concerts are scheduled in Nagpur today. Stan then has tour in April last week where he will be performing in Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Delhi ending his Hasti Ka Basti tour on May 7.