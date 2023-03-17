It's wedding bells in Bollywood, Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad registered their marriage in February under the special marriage act. The couple then decided to get married with all the dialogues and their wedding festivities began on March 11 which started with mehndi, Haldi ceremony sangeet and Qawwali night among other functions.

On Friday, March 16, the couple hosted a grand wedding reception at Delhi's Air Force Auditorium, which was attended by eminent leaders and celebrities like Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Jaya Bachchan, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, among other blessed the couple.

Swara Bhasker -Fahad Ahmad stun as bride and groom at their reception party

For her star-studded reception, the newlywed opted for a red-coloured lehenga that featured golden embroidery and crystal work all over it. She teamed it with a contrasting pink choli, and a red dupatta featuring a broad border. She wore a traditional Telugu gold mangal sutra. On the other hand, Fahad wore an ivory and golden-hued embroidered bandhgala with a white pyjama.

Qawwali night was attended by Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav.

On March 15, Swara and Fahad hosted a qawwali night where Niazi Brothers performed. The function was also attended by Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav. For the ceremony, she looked beautiful in a black velvet ethnic suit with golden embroidery. She shared the pictures on Twitter and wrote, "Yeh jo halka halka suroor hai! Qawwali Night at #SwaadAnusaar ."

Happy & honoured to welcome Shri @yadavakhilesh ji to #SwaadAnusaar festivities #QawwaliNight .. Used the opportunity to fulfil Pradeep bhaiyya’s dream of a pic with his leader.. i also shared my woes about my party pooper Dad to a gracious & sporting Akhilesh ji ?? @theUdayB pic.twitter.com/9kzH6C27CF — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) March 16, 2023

Thank you Prakash ji! ??✨

Thank you for joining and sharing in our joy! ?✨ https://t.co/BvPKumQat5 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) March 16, 2023

Swara and Fahad exchanged vows on March 13

On March 13, 2023, Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad tied the knot according to traditional Telugu customs. The newlyweds shared a slew of pictures on their social media. For their wedding, the actress opted for a red and gold-hued silk saree. She turned into a Telugu bride and completed her look with traditional ornaments and gajras. On the other hand, her groom, Fahad looked opted for a white kurta teamed with a golden Nehru jacket.

Earlier last month, Swara announced her wedding with a video on Twitter where she explained how the two fell for each other.