Bollywood one of the most loved actresses Rani Mukerji is back with a bang with her latest film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Releasing in theatres on 17 March, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway documents the true story of a couple whose world turned upside down after their children were taken away from them in a foreign land. Industry experts, celebrities and critics have been showering heaps of praises for putting together a powerful cinematic experience, which will stay with you for days.

Bollywood stars Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra and Bhumi Pednekar also attended the screening where Kiara called Rani Mukerji 'the best' and Bhumi felt overwhelmed and called the movie a 'tear jerker'.

Backing this exceptional, top-quality performance with an engrossing storyline, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif also took to their social media to express their sentiment after watching the movie.

Vicky wrote, "Makes your heart go out to families which have gone through the ordeal for real! Brilliantly told and performed."

Adding, "Hats off to Rani Mukerji for baring her soul out... also Jim Sarbh, Anirban Bhattacharya and the entire ensemble cast for their nuanced performances. Ashima Chibber you are going to make people cry and love you for it. Congrats Nikkhil Advani, Emmay Entertainment, and Zee Studios! (clapping hands emojis).

Katrina conveyed her regards by saying, "What an incredibly gripping story, just captivates you, a rollercoaster of emotions... Rani Mukerji, no words to describe your brilliance, spellbound. Huge congratulations to the entire team Ashima Chibber, Nikkhil Advani, Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment."

During media promotions, Rani recalled how her husband, Yash Raj Films' head Aditya Chopra, reacted after seeing the film.

"Adi was shocked after seeing the film. He was deeply moved and I don't think I have seen him so moved in any film. The last time, he was so moved, is when Yash uncle passed away. He is a parent today, so it hit him. He was very sweet and gave me a side hug as if I am his child. He said, 'Well done,' and I said, 'Thank you.' It was a moment because Adi praises me behind my back. I think he could not stop himself and he was moved by the film," she said, reports PTI.

Veteran actor Rekha also showed her admiration and regard for the intense performance depicted.

"Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, was both exhilarating and heart-wrenching, was sitting at the edge of my seat from the word go. Watching the dynamic performance of this 'Bengal Tigress' of a mother fighting tooth and nail for her kids was an absolute delight. This film is for the world to see what Mother India is about! This time, Rani has outdone herself as the Eternal mother... depicting all the faces of Durga Maa... the ultimate 'Mother', an intense performance worth watching countless times! She walks through fire, straight into our hearts! What a pleasure to see the actor and character melt into each other! I also want to congratulate the entire cast and crew, especially the Director, who was on point and beyond! A special mention of Jim Sarbh for his flawless and constrained performance! Extremely grateful and proud to witness this brave film which reinforces the fact that there is nothing mightier than a 'Mother's Might'!

Meanwhile, a screening was organized for Sagarika Bhattacharya, the real-life inspiration for the movie.

The makers of the film shared a video of Sagarika weeping throughout the film. In the clip, Sagarika says: "I don't know if I am a good or bad mother, but I am a mother. A mother can do anything for her children. Rani mam, thank you, aapne toh mera dil jeet liya (Rani Mukerji has won my heart). I am so happy."

Needless to say, Rani has time and again proved her mettle as an actor and indeed, she brings out an empathetic character like Mrs Chatterjee. Filled with a gamut of emotions, a riveting storyline and heart-wrenching dialogues and a mother's cry has already etched the hearts of many. The film broaches upon the topic of childcare, how different cultures led to this alarming incident and more.

