The trailer of Anubhav Sinha's directorial Bheed was dropped last week by the makers on their social media handles. In a nutshell, the film showcases the unseen and unheard pleas of migrant workers and the bitter times of the pandemic that shook the country.

The trailer features black and white visuals, adding a hauntingly beautiful and authentic element to the story. The ensemble cast, includes Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana, Dia Mirza, Virendra Saxena, Aditya Shrivastav, Kritika Kamra, and Karan Pandit.

Bheed trailer removed from YouTube after backlash

Ever since the trailer of the film was released, the thought-provoking and hard-hitting reality of social disparity has got the netizens talking on social media. While certain sections of netizens have been slamming the makers and also called it 'anti-national'.

And now it is being widely reported that the trailer of Bheed has been pulled down from YouTube. Netizens have thronged social media and have been sharing screenshots of the YouTube video where it can be seen that the trailer has been made private.

Users have taken to Twitter and expressed their concerns.

A user wrote, "Mother of democracy has been modified to the murder of democracy."

What is the trailer all about?

The trailer takes us back to March 2020, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, in which he announced that a full lockdown would be enforced in a matter of hours. The announcement left millions of migrant workers stranded in major cities. While the privileged could stay indoors peacefully. The trailer throws light on both the strata of society.

One of the gut-wrenching scenes shows police beating migrants and spraying them with disinfectant, which shows how a certain section of the population was treated ruthlessly when they needed help and support the most. On the other hand, the trailer shows Dia Mirza's character, who is also stranded away from home but appears to be a more privileged person. While Rajkummar Rao's cop character is intense wherein his dialogue "Justice is always in the hands of the powerful. If the powerless served justice, justice would be different," is impactful.

In one of the scenes shown in the trailer, Pankaj's character refuses to take food from Muslim people, accusing them of spreading "Corona Jihad", a term that was coined after the Tablighi Jamaat controversy

Take a look at the trailer

Bheed will be released in theatres on March 24.