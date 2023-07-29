Tollywood has been making some of the best films of Indian cinema. In the recent times, the filmmakers here have made some extraordinary films that are high on drama, love and what not. Also, these films manage to be the highest grossers of Tollywood. Take a look:

1. Baahubali: The Conclusion

Directed by Rajamouli, this film has Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles and has collected Rs 1800 crore at the box office and remains to be the highest grosser of all time. The first part was also a hit but the second one is the biggest hit.

2. RRR

Directed by Rajamouli, RRR has done amazingly well and collected Rs 1250 crore at the box office. The film ran in the theaters successfully for quite a long time and even brought India another Oscar. The film has Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles.

3. Baahubali: The beginning

Yet again, Rajamouli's film remains to be the third highest grosser and collected Rs 600 crore. This film was loved by audiences so much that all they did was waited for the second part.

4. Saaho

This film of Prabhas released after Baahubali and audiences had huge expectations on it. But unfortunately it did not live up to the expectations of the audiences. But Saaho managed to collect Rs 435 crore at the box office.

5. Pushpa

Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, the film collected Rs 365 crore at the box office. The Sukumar directorial has Fahadh Faasil in a key role.

6. Ala Vaikunthpurramulo

Allu Arjun and Trivikram's film is one of the most watched films in the south. This film collected Rs 280 crore at the box office. Audiences showered love on this film from across the country.

7. Sarileru Neekevaru

With Mahesh Babu in the lead role, this film is a pakka commercial drama that entertained the audiences and collected Rs 240 crore. The film was directed by Anil Ravipudi and has Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role.

8. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Chiranjeevi delivered an amazing performance in this film and it collected Rs 235 crore in various languages. It has Tamannaah Bhatia and Nayanthara as the leading ladies.

9. Waltair Veerayya

This film hit the screens on Sankranti this year and remains to be the biggest hit of the year and collected Rs 225 crore.

10. Rangasthalam

Ram Charan has delivered his career's best performance in this film. This Sukumar directorial collected Rs 216 crore. It has Samantha in the lead role and is currently running successfully in Japan.