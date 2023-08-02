The wait is finally over, and the much-anticipated trailer of the film 'Jailer' has been released on YouTube on August 02. As expected, the trailer has elevated the expectations surrounding the movie, as it showcases Rajinikanth in the most stylish manner.

Jailer trailer is in and out Rajinikanth show

The trailer of Jailer begins on a very interesting note, where we can see Rajinikanth behaving like a common family man who takes care of his police officer son and grandchild.

However, soon, a big revelation has been made, and audiences come to know that the Superstar is not always a kitten, as he used to showcase his fiery other side at times needed.

Later, the trailer introduces other characters in the movies; the most noted one being the antagonist role played by Vinayakan. The remaining part of the clip is filled with gunshots, chases and mindblowing action sequences.

The trailer, however, did not have the appearances of Shivaraj Kumar and Mohanlal.

The trailer of the film strongly indicates that Jailer has all the elements needed to satisfy the fans of Rajinikanth. The music of Anirudh has also played a crucial role in elevating the overall mood of the trailer.

Jailer: All you need to know

Jailer is directed by Nelson, and the director is expected to bounce back after the failure he faced with the movie Beast.

The film was recently censored with a U/A certificate, and it has a run time of two hours and 48 minutes.

The movie will have a grand theatrical release on August 10.