Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal's Lucifer is one of the most loved and watched films by Malayalam audiences. The film was even remade in Telugu by Megastar Chiranjeevi and it was a hit as well.

This political drama shows Mohanlal as a mafia king and a politician as well. Lucifer 2 was announced long back and fans of the movie have been waiting for an update on the same.

Finally, after a long wait, the news about Lucifer 2 is here. The film is said to have been titled Empuraan and this film will go on the floors in September. This big-budget action extravaganza, also known as Lucifer 2, will be helmed by the stylish and talented director, Prithviraj Sukumaran.

With a star-studded cast and a captivating storyline, Empuraan promises to be a cinematic treat for audiences worldwide. The film's shooting schedule is planned to take place in Noida, Ladakh, and various foreign locations.

Lucifer marked the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran and it was such a successful debut. The film followed the journey of Stephen Nedumpally, played by Mohanlal, a charismatic politician entangled in a complex web of power, politics, and family drama. It is not yet known if the sequel will be a continuation of the first part or will be a completely different story.

Empuraan is set to explore new dimensions, offering audiences an intense and gripping experience that combines action, drama, and intrigue. It was an absolute delight to the eye to watch Mohanlal play Stephen and his fans are super excited about getting to watch him again on the big screen in a similar role.