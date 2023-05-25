Maverick director Karan Johar is celebrating his 51st birthday on May 25. And on the occasion of his birthday, social media is filled with warm wishes for the filmmaker. The day is even more special for KJo since he chose to share posters from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani featuring leading stars, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

From his friends from the fraternity to filmmakers to fans, almost everyone known to him has wished the director. Apart from direction and trying his luck in acting, Kjo is known for his fun and frolic conversations over steaming hot coffee on his couch. We are talking about his talk show Koffee With Karan.

For over two decades now, the much-loved celebrity talk show has spilled the latest B-town tea and the celebs as well as KJo have borne the brunt of their soiling the eta over coffee conversation. However, nothing has deterred them to continue the much-loved talk show either on television or now on OTT.

From candid conversations to dating rumours, rifts with directors, frenemies turned friends, to manifesting marriages. KJO gives you the BTS of the industry. You can love it hate it but can't ignore it!

Deepika and Sonam taking digs at Ranbir to Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul's sexist and misogynist lewd comments. On KJO's birthday, let's take a trip down memory lane where celebs' candid conversation stirred controversy.

Deepika and Sonam take sly digs at Ranbir Kapoor

In the third season of KWK in 2010, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor took sly digs at Ranbir Kapoor. On the couch, when KJO asked Deepika what she would like to gift Ranbir, she retorted: "A box of condoms". She also quipped that he should endorse a condom brand. Sonam had added her two cents, stating that she didn't think he'd make a good boyfriend.

Sonam Kapoor on actresses going for surgeries

Sonam Kapoor made her debut on the show and went on to share about the actress and their surgeries. She went on to say how actresses would get buried and their plastics get left behind on the surface.

Karan Johar was asked about other female actors in the acting department. To this, she responded, "If you are not good-looking, they think you are a good actor."

Emraan Hashmi body shaming Aishwarya and Shardha Kapoor

Appearing in the show's fourth season with his uncle, director Mahesh Bhatt, Emraan Hashmi gave playful answers during rapid fire.

When Kjo asked for a one-word description of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, he'd settled on "plastic". He had also commented on Shraddha Kapoor's physique, and said that the latter should "eat something".

When Kangana called Karan Johar the flagbearer of nepotism and the movie mafia

Kangana Ranaut had come on the show with her co-star Saif Ali Khan to promote their film Rangoon. That particular episode became the most controversial moment of the show. When Kangana started talking about her hypothetical biopic, she took a dig at KJo and left him speechless.

The conversation around the controversial subject began when he asked her who in the industry she'd received an "unnecessary attitude" from. Her answer was, "I think you, Karan...In my biopic, if ever it's made, you'll play that stereotypical Bollywood biggie, who is like you know...very snooty and completely intolerant towards outsiders, flag bearer of nepotism, the movie mafia."

KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya's sexiest lewd comments

Both the cricketers were criticised for their lewd comments about women. The makers had to take the episode off-air and BCCI had to drop the players for a few matches. When KJo asked Hardik: "Why don't you ask women's names at nightclubs?" they made statements about "scoring chicks" and adopting a derogatory tone towards women. They later issued public apologies.

Alia Bhatt didn't know the President of India then

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra made their debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year in 2012. When the trio appeared on KJo's show, Well Alia landed in trouble. When she was asked to name the then President of India, Alia instantly said Prithviraj Chauhan, instead of Pranab Mukherjee.

Salman Khan said he is a "Virgin"

Salman Khan, during his debut appearance on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan, opened up about his past relationships however, Bhaijan was in a pool of trolls when he said, "I am a virgin and I sleep alone."

