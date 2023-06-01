Superstar Rajinikanth has wrapped up the shoot of his much-awaited film Jailer. The star celebrated the completion with a cake cutting on the set. Alongside Rajinikanth, director Nelson and Tamannaah joined the celebrations.

Superstar's action-comedy Jailer is one of the most-awaited projects in Kollywood. The film also marks the Tamil debut of Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar. According to rumours, the story revolves around a gang who tries to rescue their leader from the prison but to accomplish their mission they have to face the prison's jailer Muthuvel Pandian.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will make a cameo appearance in the film. According to Buzz, Mohanlal will appear as an underworld don in the film. The film is likely to hit screens on August 10. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film has a huge cast consisting of Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan and others. After a long gap, Ramya Krishnan is teaming up with Superstar in this flick. The Baahubali actress is reportedly playing the role of his wife.

Another interesting buzz is that actor Siva Karthikeyan is likely to make a special appearance as the younger version of Superstar. There were rumours that the story of Jailer is based on true events and Rajini's role is inspired by Sivakarthikeyan's late father jailer G Doss. However, no official announcement has been made yet.