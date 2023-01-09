And it's official. Mohanlal will make a cameo appearance in Superstar Rajinikanth's forthcoming film Jailer directed by nelson Dilipkumar. Earlier there were speculations that the Drishyam actor would play a small and vital role in the film and all the rumours came true on Sunday after Sun Pictures dropped the first-look image of Mohanlal from Jailer.

Interestingly, Mohanlal shares a great bonding with his Tamil counterparts. He shared screen space with Kamal Haasan in Unnai Pol Oruvan and his effortless performance as MGR in Iruvar is still considered one of the best cinematic experiences. However, this is the first time Rajinikanth and Mohanlal are sharing the screen space.

According to buzz, Mohanlal will complete his portions on a two-day stretch in Hyderabad. He is likely to appear as an underworld don in the film. The film is shot in a prison and Rajini will appear as a jailer. The film is likely to hit screens on April 14 for Tamil New Year.

Superstar's action-comedy Jailer is one of the most-awaited projects in Kollywood. The film also marks the Tamil debut of Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar. According to rumours, The story revolves around a gang who tries to rescue their leader from the prison but to accomplish their mission they have to face the prison's jailer.