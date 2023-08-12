Just before the release of Jailer, Superstar Rajinikanth flew to the Himalayas on a spiritual tour. Over the years, it has become a norm for the actor to attend spiritual sessions in the Himalayas during the film's release. Pictures and videos from the visit are going viral like wildfire on social media platforms. Post Covid, the actor is visiting the spiritual destination after four years. Meanwhile, Thalaivar is likely to start shooting for his next film to be directed by Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Jailer is breaking records across the globe. The Nelson-directorial has been breaking numbers and setting the bar high for Kollywood. The film has made a massive 100 Cr on its opening weekend, here is the break up:

TN - ₹ 29.46 Cr

AP/TS - ₹ 12.04 Cr

KA - ₹ 11.92 Cr

KL - ₹ 5.38 Cr

ROI - ₹ 4.23 Cr

OS - ₹ 32.75 Cr

#Jailer WW Box Office



Creates a new RECORD by entering all time TOP 3 openers in Kollywood. First two places were also occupied by the superstar only - #2Point0 and #Kabali.



||#Rajinikanth | #Shivarajkumar | #Mohanlal ||



KL - ₹ 5.38 Cr

ROI - ₹ 4.23 Cr

OS - ₹ 32.75 Cr

Elated to announce that the First Day Overseas Collection of Superstar @rajinikanth's #Jailer released through @Ayngaran_offl has crossed 33 crores, the highest in the history of the Superstar's career ?



We will continue to break all records this weekend ??@sunpictures pic.twitter.com/6kFMlqLvpg — Ayngaran International (@Ayngaran_offl) August 11, 2023

With this Jailer has also recorded a number of new records at the Kollywood box office:

Jailer is the biggest opening of 2023 Third biggest opener of all time in Tamil Cinema after 2.0 and Kabali Biggest release in the US by any Tamil film Biggest opening for any Tamil film in India

Nelson has given the perfect blend of comedy, action, sentiment and Thalaivar swag. Fans are in awe of his flashback as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian which is sure to set the screen on fire. The plot revolves around an ex-cop (Rajini) whose son goes missing following a tug-off with an idol-chasing gang. Now, Muthuvel is on a mission to search for the whereabouts of his son. But Muthuvel has a past which nobody knows.

Mohanlal's cameo is another screen-breaking moment which needs no words. Shivarajkumar's brief role is perfect. The rest of the star cast has done their job with utmost dedication. Tamannaah's Kaavala is a rocking experience. The interval mass scene and the climax need special mention. Tamil Nadu has already gone into celebration mode ever since the release. Music by Anirudh is another key factor for keeping up the pace and pulse of the film.