The box office is on fire this week. Rajinikanth's Jailer, Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 are the big releases for the Independence Day long weekend clash. While Superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer is arriving on August 10, Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 will clash on August 11. A detailed look at all the releases:

Jailer

Superstar Rajinikanth's action-comedy Jailer is one of the most-awaited projects in Kollywood. According to rumours, The story revolves around a gang who tries to rescue their leader from the prison but to accomplish their mission they have to face the prison's jailer. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the film also marks the Tamil debut of Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is making a cameo appearance in the film. He is likely to appear as an underworld don in the film.

Bhola Shankar

Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar is an official remake of Ajith's superhit Tamil film Vedalam. The action drama narrates the story of a former gangster, Shankar (Chiranjeevi) who arrives in Kolkata with his adopted sister Mahalakshmi (Keerthy Suresh) for her education. However, Shankar is also on a mission to hunt down a crime network responsible for the death of Mahalakshmi's family. Tamannaah plays Chiranjeevi's love interest.

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol is back with the sequel of his 2001 superhit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Set in the backdrop of the Crush India campaign in 1971, Sunny will reprise his role as Tara Singh, who travels back to Pakistan on a personal mission to save his son Charanjeet Singh who is imprisoned and tortured by the Pakistan soldiers under Major General Hamid Iqbal. Both Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma reprise their roles in the sequel.

OMG 2

There is no doubt Akshay Kumar's Oh My God 2 is everyone's favourite. The satirical comedy-drama film written and directed by Amit Rai also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in key roles. The film narrates the story of a staunch Shiva devotee, Kanti Sharan Mudgal, whose son is thrown out of school for immoral behaviour. Upon confrontation, Kanti realises that his son has been a victim of misinformation and misguidance. When he decides to leave the town, Shiva appears which helps him in solving the problem.

With four interesting releases lined up for this week, let us know which is your favourite pick.