It's Jailer Mania, quite literally. Ever since the release of Superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer trailer release, fans have gone frenzy. The action-filled drama has all the elements required for a blockbuster. Indeed, Rajini is appearing in a mass avatar after a long time giving us Baasha vibes. Here are some interesting things about the film.

Superstar's action-comedy Jailer is one of the most-awaited projects in Kollywood. The film also marks the Tamil debut of Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar. According to rumours, The story revolves around a gang who tries to rescue their leader from the prison but to accomplish their mission they have to face the prison's jailer.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is making a cameo appearance in the film. He is likely to appear as an underworld don in the film.

The film was recently censored with a U/A certificate, and it has a run time of two hours and 48 minutes. The movie will have a grand theatrical release on August 10.

According to trade buzz, the film is likely to take a mass opening of Rs 50-60 Cr. Due to the recent Thunivu-Varisu clash (which resulted in the death of a fan), the TN govt has cancelled the early morning shows across the state. With tickets rate skyrocketing, theatre owners have urged to bring back the early morning show to manage the demand.

According to industry rumours, Superstar has charged a whopping 110 Cr as remuneration for the film. And the film's budget is estimated to be 225 Cr.

Get ready to witness the swag of the no-nonsense Tiger Muthuvel Pandian.