The global community is exceptionally aware prime minister Imran Khan is always in search of excuses to secure millions of aid from the world monetary bodies and 'friendly' nations to secure the financial well being of his 'Naya Pakistan' since the day he took over the reins. Now, the coronavirus pandemic has further given him an excuse to beg for money, delay the repaying of debt already written off — and his ploy is working.

The cricketer-turned politician's clear motif of seeking the above as a tool to shift responsibility and make money out of this crisis was once again evident when during a talk show, News Beat aired on Samaa Tv, the journalist Paras Jahanzaib asked what is the solution to the rising inflation in Pakistan?

"Pakistan's economy is in the doldrums plunging to new lows every day with inflation at an all-time high. People are surviving job cuts and salary suspension during the time of pandemic. Food prices are increasing each day. There are families which do not afford even two meals a day. How would you save them?" Jahanzaib asked.

To this, Khan replied, "We are doing our best to make it easier for the population. What people need to do is to generate wealth for the country's GDP and fill in the coffers. Because our expenditure is more than the per capita income..."

Interrupting the prime minister in between, the reporter, in disbelief questioned further, "So until we don't generate that much income, would you let your people on the brink?

"What else can be done..." came an unexpended reply from the politician.

Should people then commit suicide? "What else can be done."



Yeh hai apka Naya Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/j3T6Y4ISSA — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) December 19, 2020

Debt suspension to accumulate cash

According to Dawn report, Khan, earlier this month, requested the international community, including the International Monetary Fund, for debt suspension until the pandemic gets over. At this time, Khan's government is busy arranging finances from world bodies to deal with the contagious infection as the cash-strapped nation's economic woes have been further worsened due to the ongoing health crisis has already killed over 75 million people across the globe.

Underlining a string of measures before the UN General Assembly special session on Covid-19, the politician presented a 10-point agenda for urgent action. However, the first item on his list was the request for debt suspension till the end of the pandemic for low-income and most affected countries. While, the second was "cancellation of debt of least developed countries" that are no longer in a position to repay their loans.

Keeping past records in view, it is well-defined that the Pakistan government has managed to secure millions in relief aid from the World Bank and the IMF so far. But nothing in Khan's record leads us to believe — that he will use this money to protect his countrymen.

Khan's government could have done a lot to save the cash-strapped country from the dire situation it has been plunged into today. His government could have rescued stranded students from Wuhan before hand, instead of just 'trusting the friendship of China—the weather friend and standing along with them'. They could have taken aggressive measures to slow the outbreak. But they failed to work initially and when the situation went out of control, the leaders openly participated in blame-game and deviating people's attention from real problem.

More hands to help

Now, Pakistan was offered help by India amidst this crisis to sustain the economy as well as people. India reached out to help and asked Pakistan to be a part of the SAARC video conference on Covid-19.

The Indian government wanted to put issues on the back-burner and help its neighbours in times of crisis. But Pakistan wasted the chance, this was a humanitarian platform. Pakistan chose to politicise it, once again.

It decided to push the Kashmir agenda — that too on the shoulders of a scam-accused health advisor. Zafar Mirza, this man is leading the country's coronavirus battle. As per local media reports, Mirza has been chargesheeted for smuggling 20 million masks out of Pakistan. Thanks to him — right now — a box of ordinary surgical masks are being sold for more than 4,000 Pakistani rupees.

Therefore, it is a well-derived fact that this crisis like many in Pakistan is of its own making. The politicians have simply left their people midway, panicking at super-markets and stores to find masks. The tally of covid infections across the country has spiked. But confronted with reality—Khan is just trying to evade all blame from his shoulders and tell the world how helpless his country has become as a result of the corrupt practices of former governments. With sanctioning bail packages, the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank have once again seem to have ignored the fact that Pakistan has constantly used many such financial doles to fund terror has been conveniently ignored.