Pakistan continues in fake propaganda to shine bad light on India. In its latest attempt to spread disinformation about a recent shooting incident involving a UN convoy, Pakistan is naming the Indian army.

The Pakistan Armed Forces Major General Babar Iftikhar was quick to spread unverified information about the firing on UN convoy in Chirikot Sector of LoC. The General took a dig at India and blamed Indian Army, accusing it of unprovoked firing at UN vehicles.

Indian troops deliberately targeted a United Nations vehicle with 2 Military Observers on board, enroute to interact with CFV victims in Polas Village in Chirikot Sector. It must be noted that the UN vehicles are clearly recognisable even from long distances due to their distinct make and type and clearly visible markings. While the vehicle was damaged, the two UNMOs luckily remained unharmed. They were safely rescued & evacuated by Pakistan Army to Rawalakot," Pakistan military's media wing tweeted.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the incident occurred at 10:45 a.m. on Friday as the UN convoy was heading to interact with the CFV victims in Polas Village in Chirikot Sector.

"Such illegal and unlawful acts against all established international norms, signify mal-intent of Indian Army to target not only innocent civilians residing along the Line of Control but UN Peace Keepers as well. This act only goes to show Indian Army's complete disregard to principles enshrined in UN Charter. It is indeed a new low for Indian Army. Pakistan Army stands in solidarity with UNMOGIP officials and appreciates the selfless services rendered by all members of UNMOGIP in discharge of their UN mandated duties," PAK army added.

India denies role

The Indian Army has vehemently denied any role in the firing at UN convoy. Even while blaming the Indian Army, the Pakistan military failed to show any proof of India's involvement. Pakistan only shared photos of bullet holes that caused damage to the UN vehicles.