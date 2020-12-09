Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who often comes under the scanner for his tweets, is being trolled again not for a statement but for unfollowing everyone from his Twitter account, including his first wife Jemima Goldsmith.

Khan has about 12.9 million followers on Twitter but the number of people he follows now shows zero.

Pakistan Twitterati's were abuzz after they noticed that their Prime Minister was no longer following anyone on the social media platform and especially the fact that he unfollowed his first wife and film producer, Jemima Goldsmith left everyone guessing.

According to reports, Khan started following Goldsmith since he created his Twitter profile in 2010. He had continued to follow her although the two had parted ways.

Feeling inferior to Nawaz Sharif: Netizens decode

While many seemed to be unhappy with the fact that he had unfollowed Goldsmith, others trolled him for feeling "inferior to former PM Nawaz Sharif."

While the reason remains unclear as to why the Pakistani Prime Minister unfollowed everyone, netizens tried to decode.

A Pakistani Twitter user tweeted, "Prime Minister Imran Khan has unfollowed everyone on Twitter. Any psychologist would explain this behaviour?"

"#ImranKhan visited #NawazSharif's timeline, realised NS does not follow anybody. Got angry that this might reflect poorly on him. Went back & unfollowed all his MNAs & ex-wife," tweeter user said.