On the occasion of Vijay Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lit up the 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' at the National War Memorial in Delhi to mark the 50th anniversary of India's victory in the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled the logo for 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' to mark Vijay Diwas. PM Modi, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the tri-service chiefs lay wreaths to pay homage to the fallen soldiers.

Four victory mashaals were lit from the eternal flame at the National War Memorial that will be carried to various parts of India, including to the villages of Param Vir Chakra and Maha Vir Chakra awardees of the 1971 war.

Significance of Vijay Diwas

On 16 December every year, Citizens, senior officials, students & war veterans lay wreaths and remember the sacrifices of the soldiers. The anniversary of Vijay Divas is observed across India by paying tributes to the Indian martyrs who laid down their lives for liberating Bangladesh from Pakistan.