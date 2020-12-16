On the occasion of Vijay Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lit up the 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' at the National War Memorial in Delhi to mark the 50th anniversary of India's victory in the 1971 India-Pakistan war.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled the logo for 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' to mark Vijay Diwas. PM Modi, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the tri-service chiefs lay wreaths to pay homage to the fallen soldiers.
Four victory mashaals were lit from the eternal flame at the National War Memorial that will be carried to various parts of India, including to the villages of Param Vir Chakra and Maha Vir Chakra awardees of the 1971 war.
Significance of Vijay Diwas
On 16 December every year, Citizens, senior officials, students & war veterans lay wreaths and remember the sacrifices of the soldiers. The anniversary of Vijay Divas is observed across India by paying tributes to the Indian martyrs who laid down their lives for liberating Bangladesh from Pakistan.
- December 16 is celebrated as 'Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh.
- On this day that 93,000 Pakistani troops surrendered to the Indian Army eventuating in subsequent secession of East Pakistan into Bangladesh.
- The end of the war also resulted in the unilateral and unconditional surrender of the Pakistan Army and subsequent secession of East Pakistan into Bangladesh.
- While it was a big day for Bangladesh, as it meant the secession of East Pakistan into the country, this win was also a proud moment for the Indian Army.
- This day is also commemorated in Bangladesh as Bijoy Dibos