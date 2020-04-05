Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who is known for courting controversies, has defined the coronavirus (COVID-19) in a crazy way. He says that it is a thing that cannot be killed by a bomb, gun or any other weapon.

Ram Gopal Varma has been sharing funny memes and comments on the coronavirus on Twitter ever since it broke out. On Sunday, he wrote, "I hear everyone either cursing China or WHO or Trump or other governments or screaming for doctors, nurses, ventilator manufacturers etc etc but no one is asking GOD.." Why the F are u doing this?" That is because they all deep inside know that this is an act of GOD."

The director said that God created coronavirus to punish the sinners. Ram Gopal Varma added, "It is a God created Virus that's killing God created humans and all devotees who ran from temples, churches mosques should ask God why he's favoring a virus? And if God says I am only killing sinners then why are we even trying to save patients because that's against God's will."

"After inventing the ATOMIC BOMB 75 years back the US today is dying because of lack of HOSPITAL BEDS and VENTILATORS ..HEY GOD What the F..,ing F is happening? wrote Ram Gopal Varma, adding, "What we cannot kill with our knives,our guns,our army tanks,our anti aircraft guns and even our atomic bombs is the VIRUS."

However, Ram Gopal Varma had announced a movie titled Virus on June 10, 2018. He had tweeted press note and captioned it with, "My next film is titled "VIRUS" and is being produced by Parag Sanghvi, who produced SARKAR and ATTACKS OF 26/11 ..For details of Parag's Sanghvi's and my note please check the link."

Ram Gopal Varma reminded on April 3 that he had created a script on a virus, which was similar to the coronavirus. He retweeted his old post and wrote, "I wrote a script on a deadly viral outbreak and tweeted my intention to make it on 10/6/18 ...Check the eerie similarities of today's happenings in the link given in my tweet nearly 2 years back."

Ram Gopal Varma's note on Virus:

In VIRUS, a Student contracts a deadly disease from a visit to central Africa and soon it spreads like wildfire in Mumbai City. A panicky and totally unprepared government warns the people of Mumbai to maintain a distance of at least 20 feet from each other which becomes impossible in a 2 crore populated city The death toll soon rises to more than a lakh and the government cuts off Mumbai from the rest of the country in a desperate hope to contain it in Mumbai. The uninfected in a panic try to flee the city, but the administrators give extreme orders to shoot anyone who tries to escape because they want to stop the spread and do not know who's infected and who's not Against this backdrop of a battle between the city's scared people and its helpless administrators, VIRUS will be a high octane human drama full of fear, tragedy, love, sacrifice, hope and desperation.