Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma's song titled Kanipinchani Purugu Corona has got four times more views on YouTube in one day than what the special song of the Telugu celebrities led by Chiranjeevi got in three days.

Along with Nagarjuna, Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej, Chiranjeevi shot a music video for the special song, which was composed by ace music director Koti. It was a part of Corona Crisis Charity and it is meant to spread awareness about the novel coronavirus pandemic. Released on YouTube on March 29, this video has received 108,912 views and 6,300 likes and 239 comments in the last three days.

On the other hand, Ram Gopal Varma released the promo of his song on Coronavirus on April 1 and it started trending within no time. Later, the director tweeted, "Corona Purugu song promo is trending no.1 ..Full song will release at 5.30 pm if it doesn't test positive." Two hours later, he added, "Corona Purugu Full song tested positive and after getting cured, it will now release after 1 hour at 6.30 pm."

After two hours, Ram Gopal Varma released the full song on his official YouTube channel. He tweeted the link and wrote, FULL SONG OF CORONAVIRUS "కనిపించని పురుగు"inspired by #coronavirus Music by @sandykeys111, Creative Editing by @vfxrakesh, Lyriced and Edited by ME. DON'T ENJOY. This is not April Fool ..My purugu song in 3 hours crossed the TFI celebrity song of 3 days views ..Why why why ???"

Unlike Chiru's song, RGV's Kanipinchani Purugu Corona talks about how powerful coronavirus is. This song, which is sung by Ram Gopal Varma, has got 463,853 views, 29,000 likes and 5,088 comments A fan named Fayaz Ahmed comment on it, "After listening to this song Coronavirus Committed suicide. The one and only man who can kill this virus with only a song is My hero RGV. Whatever you do I love you, sir."

Subscription is one reason for more views and like. RGV's YouTube channel has over 861,000 subscribers, whereas CCC's channel was created recently, has only one video and has just 1,130 subscribers. But Chiru's song was widely circulated by many celebs and the fans of the mega family. It was expected to get a huge number of views, but its numbers are terrifically low.