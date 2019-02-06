After claiming Nata Sarvabhouma to be a family entertainer from the day it hit the floors, Pavan Wadeyar surprised the audience with the trailer of the movie. The fans were left wondering about the genre of the Kannada film as he laced it with interesting elements to create confusions in the minds of the viewers.

"Let me clear all the doubts, it is a family entertainer. I agree, the trailer has created confusions, but it is an advantage for the movie. I also assure you that the title perfectly suits the script, which is why we have chosen Nata Sarvabhouma as the name of the movie," Pavan Wadeyar opens up.

He explains that the best part of the movie is how Puneeth Rajkumar reacts when he is normal and possessed in the film. "I believe it is the major highlight of Nata Sarvabhouma,"

On asking if he was taking risk by choosing the title, which was fondly given to Dr. Rajkumar by his fans, Pavan said, "It was the name given to Annavaru by Gubbi Veeranna. A documentary was made with the same name decades ago. So, we are not the first to use it. There are lots of variations in Puneeth Rajkumar's acting and the title looks apt for the subject,"

Pavan has multiple reasons to feel this movie to be special. "Firstly, this is my second movie with Appu sir after Rana Vikrama. Secondly, I consider myself lucky to be working with a reputed banner Rockline Productions, which has made movies across the industries in the country," the young filmmaker states, while recalling dancing to the song, 'Raja Raja' from Rockline Venkatesh-produced Preethsod Thappa.

"Further, it is my first movie to hit the screens after my marriage to Apeksha. All these reasons make it a special movie," Pavan adds.

When asked about how different is Nata Sarvabhouma from his first movie with the Power Star, Pavan said, "Rana Vikrama was an action movie, but we have tried something different in this movie,"

Nata Sarvabhouma has been shot around 85-88 days in places like Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mahakoota, Badami, Mahakoota, Bellary, Kolkata and Melkote. The movie is releasing on 350 screens across the country on February 7.