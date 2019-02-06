Puneeth Rajkumar has collaborated with Pavan Wadeyar for their latest venture Nata Sarvabhouma. This is their second union after Rana Vikrama. The Sandalwood's Power Star is playing the role of a journalist in the Kannada flick, produced by Rockline Venkatesh.

In an exclusive interview with The International Business Times, the actor, who is fondly called as Appu by his fans and well-wishers, speaks about Nata Sarvabhouma, handling stardom, dubbing issue and more. Read on...

The trailer left the viewers wondering about the genre of Nata Sarvabhouma. Is it horror film and does it have a reincarnation story? What is the movie all about?

It is a cross-genre movie. I want people to go and watch it in theatre. I would say like to say it is a proper Kannada entertaining movie.

How did this movie with Pavan Wadeyar happen?

There has always been a plan to join hands after Rana Vikrama. We had discussed a couple of subjects, but things did not happen. This particular script was floating around for a very long time. After we planned to make a film on this script, Pavan came on board. The original script is written Janardhan Maharshi. Rockline Venkatesh roped in a few script writers to rework on the storyline. We have Mr Chethan who have written the dialogues.

Who coined the title, Nata Sarvabhouma, and where you hesitnant to give nod to it considering its connect with Kannada cine goers?

A documentary with the title Nata Sarvabhouma was on my father in 70s. Coming to this film, Pavan and Rockline Venkatesh came up with the name. Of course, I was hesitant because I was not comfortable having a people's favourite monicker of my father as the title of my movie. I sought the views of a few of my friends. I approved it after getting positive feedback.

Can you please share a few words about the female leads.

It is always nice to be working with Rachita with whom it is my second film. We had a great time during the film. She is a hardworking girl and other actress Anupama Parameswaran. She is a talented actor who has worked in Telugu as well as Malayalam.

Kannada movies are crossing language barriers and reaching out to other language audience. One such example is KGF. What is your views on the growth of our industry.

It is really nice to see our movies cutting across all the barriers. The KGF team had the vision. The production house, Hombale Films, director Prashanth Neel and Yash made it a pan Indian movie. It has paved way for many production houses to plan for pan Indian movies now. It is a positive development in terms of getting identification and recognition. The reach of our movies will be much bigger.

You have acted in numerous of roles, so far, in your career. Is there any dream role that you would like to do?

I am just 28-film old and there are lots of roles that I would like to work on, but I don't have any dream role as such. It all depends on the story narration. If the story excites me, I will take up the project.

Dr Rajkumar's characters in mythological and historical roles had ever-lasting impact on the viewers. Do you wish to do such roles?

I am interested provided if I get the right kind of filmmaker to do it in Kannada. So, I would defnetely do it.

Coming on to serious issue. What is your views on dubbing?

There is something called law, you should obey as a citizen. I don't know how far it affects the film market, but it could affect television industry. Frankly speaking, I don't think it has made much difference to films, but the Kannada television industry might be badly hit if they start dubbing everything.

Note: The words said by Puneeth Rajkumar have been reframed for the better understanding of the readers.

Watch the complete Interview below as he reveals about handling success, his fitness secret and more: