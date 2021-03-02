Baban Banerjee, brother of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, met with an accident as a pickup truck hit his car near Chingrighata in Kolkata, on monday night.

According to the reports, nobody was injured in the accident that happened around 9.55 pm on the EM Bypass.

The police has seized the pickup truck and the driver has been detained following the accident. Babun Banerjee has not received any injuries in the incident. The driver of the mini matador told police officials that his vehicle pushed Babun Banerjee's car from behind due to a brake failure.

Local TMC leader Nirmal Dutta said that the incident took place around 8.40 pm, adding he has lodged a complaint with the police and cops are investigating the matter. Babun Banerjee's was going to Lakshmikanta Pur when the accident took place.

Police officials have detained the driver for questioning.