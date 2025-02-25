Jammu and Kashmir braced for heavy rain/snow as the MET department issued an advisory on Tuesday cautioning the authorities of inclement weather for three days.

An advisory sent to the Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu divisions by the MET Department said, "A fresh active Western Disturbance (WD) is most likely to affect Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining areas from the evening of February 25 to February 28.

"Under the influence of this weather system, widespread moderate rain/snow/thunderstorm is expected at most places of Jammu and Kashmir. Light to moderate rain/snow would first commence over places of north and central Kashmir on (evening/night) of February 25 and thereafter gradual increase in intensity and distribution throughout Jammu and Kashmir," it said.

The advisory said the weather system may disrupt air and surface transportation.

In its warning, the MET office said, "Middle and higher reaches of Kashmir and hilly areas Jammu most likely to receive moderate to heavy snowfall while few higher reaches of south Kashmir and Chenab Valley may receive heavy to very heavy snowfall, particularly on February 27 and 28.

Farmers have been advised to suspend agricultural activity during this period. Landslides/shooting stones/mudslides at vulnerable places are possible. The minimum temperature was 4.9 in Srinagar, minus 1.3 in Gulmarg and minus 0.3 in Pahalgam.

Jammu city had 13.5, Katra town 12.7, Batote 7.5, Banihal 3.7 and Bhaderwah 4 as minimum temperature today. Due to 80 per cent deficit rainfall in J&K during January and February, all the rivers are running at their lowest discharge level this time while many springs in Kashmir valley have dried up. Those still functional are running with very low discharge, thereby creating shortages of potable water in many places in Kashmir.

Unless the higher reaches receive heavy snowfall before the end of the winter season, the prolonged dry spell threatens a thirsty summer for the locals.

(With inputs from IANS)