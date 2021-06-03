Netflix dropped the official trailer of 'We The People'. The animated musical series has been produced by the former President of US Barack Obama and former First Lady of the US, Michelle Obama. The show is a musical that introduces the younger generation of American (and viewers worldwide) to the country's politics and how power lies in the hands of the people.

A description on the Netflix media portal stated that 'We The People' will release on July 4 with ten episodes. It will cover a lot of civic lessons ranging from vote, taxes, economy, everything that can make the younger generation aware of the country's politics.

Artists of the series include H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Brandi Carlile, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Adam Lambert, Cordae, Bebe Rexha, KYLE, Andra Day and poet Amanda Gorman. The Netflix show has also been created by Chris Nee along with the Obamas.

'We The People' has been one of the most ambitious projects of the Obamas and Netflix. Time and again the former world leaders have spoken about the importance of influencing the American youth with knowledge about their country.

The fourth of July marks an important day in America's history, and the Netflix show will be releasing on the Independence Day of the country.

Earlier, the Obamas had made their appearances in the television series, Inside Obamas White House. Michelle Obama had a cameo (as herself) in the popular television series, Parks and Recreation where a character from the show, Leslie Knope (played by Amy Poehler) had been a big fan of the First Lady and had the will to change her town Pawnee into a better place.