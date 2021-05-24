The song Bella Ciao found new life in the Netflix based, Spanish web series Money Heist. The team dropped the first visuals from the fifth season of the show, to announce the date of release. It begins with Tokyo, crushing the face mask of Salvadore Dali. It might come as a hint that the professor and his team of robbers were coming to an end in their combat against the Spanish commando forces. Meanwhile, Tokyo, Denver, Rio, Monica, Raquel can be seen fighting for their life.

The visuals arrive with a newly composed version of Linkin Park's popular song, 'In The End'. The background score repeats the line, 'I tried so hard and go so far, in the end, it doesn't even matter.' That probably hints that their second heist has gone wrong, despite their efforts to bring the team together in one building. Meanwhile, Raquel can be seen tied up to a chair.

In the fourth season, a lot of things went wrong in their heist, ever since Nairobi was shot dead. The team didn't have a cool-minded coordinator anymore and the professor too ended up making a grave mistake to visually approaching the camera that revealed his mode of operation. We are still sceptical if the fifth part of the show will have any survivors, since most of them appeared to be too busy individually, and failed to plan as a team.

The fifth part of Money Heist will release in two parts. On September 3 and on December 3. Money Heist has been one of the most popular Spanish web series in 2020.