It's almost time to say our final goodbyes to the year 2020. The year 2020 will go down in history for bringing humanity closer than before as we all suffered heavy losses due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. During the multiple lockdowns, what got us through was several TV shows streaming on OTT platforms.

There were a lot of shows that were supposed to air in 2020, like The Witcher season 2, a new season of Stranger Things, and others. But with production delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, production houses faced several unprecedented problems while making this annual decision of what to bring back in 2021.

As we march towards the new year 2021, with the hope that this would be a better year than before, let's have a look at all the TV shows that got renewed or cancelled by the studios.

His Dark Materials:

HBO has officially renewed His Dark Materials for a third and final season. The fantasy drama is based on Philip Pullman's acclaimed novel and follows the coming of age of two children, Lyra Belacqua and Will Parry, as they wander through a series of parallel universes. After the tremendous response from the first two seasons, HBO and BBC One officially announced that they are renewing the story for one more season.

The Flight Attendant:

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco stars as Cassie Bowden in HBO Max's The Flight Attendant. The story follows Cassie, who goes on having reckless adventures with strangers. One such event led her to a hotel room in Bangkok where she wakes up next to a dead body. The first season of The Flight Attendant is well received and HBO Max announced that they have renewed it for a second season.

Servant:

Servant is an American psychological horror TV show where we see the lives of a young Philadelphia couple who hire a servant to be the nanny for their baby son, Jericho - who in reality is a reborn doll. Ahead of its season two premiere, M. Night Shyamalan announced that Apple TV has renewed the show for a third season.

Check out the updated list in entirety below:

Shows streaming on ABC:

20/20: Renewed for Season 43

American Housewife: Renewed for Season 5

American Idol: Renewed for Season 19

A Million Little Things: Renewed for Season 3

The Bachelor: Renewed for Season 25

The Bachelorette: Renewed for Season 16

Bachelor in Paradise: Renewed for Season 7

The Baker and the Beauty: Canceled after Season 1

black-ish: Renewed for Season 7

Bless this Mess: Canceled after Season 2

The Conners: Renewed for Season 3

Dancing with the Stars: Renewed for Season 29

Emergence: Canceled after Season 1

For Life: Renewed for Season 2

The Goldbergs: Renewed for Season 8

The Good Doctor: Renewed for Season 4

Grey's Anatomy: Renewed through Season 17

The Rookie: Renewed for Season 3

Schooled: Canceled after Season 2

Shark Tank: Renewed for Season 12

Single Parents: Canceled after Season 2

Station 19: Renewed for Season 4

United We Fall: Canceled after one season

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: Renewed for Season 2

Shows streaming on Amazon Prime:

Absentia: Renewed for Season 3

The Boys: Renewed for Season 3

Carnival Row: Renewed for Season 2

The Expanse: Renewed for the sixth and final season

Goliath: Renewed for a fourth and final season

Hanna: Renewed for Season 3

Homecoming: Pending

Hunters: Renewed for Season 2

Jack Ryan: Renewed for Season 3

Lord of the Rings: Renewed for Season 2

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Renewed for Season 4

Modern Love: Renewed for Season 2

Undone: Renewed for Season 2

Upload: Renewed for Season 2

Utopia: Canceled after one season

The Wilds: Renewed for Season 2

Shows streaming on Apple TV+

Dickinson: Renewed for Season 3

For All Mankind: Renewed for Season 3

Home Before Dark: Renewed for Season 2

Little America: Renewed for Season 2

The Morning Show: Renewed for Season 2

Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet: Renewed for Season 2

See: Renewed for Season 2

Servant: Renewed for Season 3

Ted Lasso: Renewed for Season 3

Truth Be Told: Renewed for Season 2

Shows streaming on Netflix:

#blackAF: Renewed for Season 2

3%: Renewed for a fourth and final season

13 Reasons Why: Ended after four seasons

1983: Pending

Alexa and Katie: Renewed for Season 3

After Life: Renewed for Season 3

Aggretsuko: Renewed for Season 3

Altered Carbon: Canceled after two seasons

Another Life: Renewed for Season 2

Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show: Canceled after one season

Atypical: Renewed for the fourth and final season

Away: Canceled after one season

Baby: Pending

Baby-Sitters Club: Renewed for Season 2

Barbarians: Renewed for Season 2

Big Mouth: Renewed through Season 6

The Big Show Show: Canceled after Season 2

Black Mirror: Pending

Black Summer: Renewed for Season 2

Blood & Water: Renewed for Season 2

BoJack Horseman: Ended after six seasons

Bonding: Renewed for Season 2

Cable Girls: Renewed for the fifth and final season

Castlevania: Renewed for Season 3

Cheer: Pending

The Chef Show: Pending

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Ending after Part 4

The Circle: Renewed for Season 2

Cobra Kai: Renewed through Season 4

The Crown: Renewed through the sixth and final season

Dark: Ended after three seasons

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance: Canceled after one season

Dating Around: Renewed for Season 2

Dead to Me: Renewed for the third and final season

Dear White People: Renewed for the fourth and final season

Derry Girls: Renewed for Season 3

Disenchantment: Renewed through Season 4

Elite: Renewed for Season 4

Emily in Paris: Renewed for Season 2

F Is for Family: Renewed for the fifth and final season

Family Business: Renewed for Season 2

Family Reunion: Renewed for Season 2

Feel Good: Renewed for the second and final season

Fuller House: Ended after five seasons

Gentefied: Renewed for Season 2

Giri/Haji: Canceled after one season

GLOW: Canceled after three seasons due to COVID-19

Grace and Frankie: Renewed for the seventh and final season

Green Eggs and Ham: Renewed for Season 2

The Haunting: Pending

Hoops: Canceled after one season

Huge in France: Pending

I Am Not Okay With This: Canceled after one season

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Renewed for Season 2

It's Bruno: Pending

Kingdom: Pending

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Renewed for the third and final season

The Kominsky Method: Renewed for the third and final season

The Last Kingdom: Pending

Locke & Key: Renewed for Season 3

Lost in Space: Renewed for the third and final season

Love, Death and Robots: Renewed for Season 2

Love Is Blind: Renewed for Season 2

Lucifer: Renewed for the sixth and final season

Mindhunter: No solid update for another season

Money Heist: Renewed for the fifth and final season

Mr. Iglesias: Renewed for Season 2

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Pending

Nailed It!: Pending

Narcos: Mexico: Renewed for Season 3

Never Have I Ever: Renewed for Season 2

Next in Fashion: Canceled after one season

On My Block: Pending

Orange Is the New Black: Ended after seven seasons

The Order: Renewed for Season 2

Outer Banks: Renewed for Season 2

Ozark: Renewed for the fourth and final season

Paradise P.D.: Renewed for Season 2

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Canceled after six seasons

The Politician: Renewed for Season 2

Queer Eye: Renewed for Season 5

The Rain: Renewed for the third and final season

Raising Dion: Renewed for Season 2

The Ranch: Ended after four seasons

Russian Doll: Renewed for Season 2

Sex Education: Renewed for Season 3

The Society: Canceled after one season

Somebody Feed Phil: Renewed for Season 3

Space Force: Renewed for Season 2

Special: Renewed for Season 2

Stranger Things: Renewed for Season 4

Sweet Magnolias: Renewed for Season 2

Teenage Bounty Hunters: Canceled after one season

Too Hot to Handle: Pending

The Toys That Made Us: Renewed for Season 3

Trinkets: Renewed for the second and final season

The Umbrella Academy: Renewed for Season 3

Virgin River: Renewed for Season 3

Warrior Nun: Renewed for Season 2

White Lines: Canceled after one season

The Witcher: Renewed for Season 2

You: Renewed for Season 3

Other than the above-mentioned TV shows, there are still several TV shows, whose fate is yet to be finalized. You can check out the fate of HULU or BBC One shows here. More to be learned in the first quarter of 2021.

Here's to hoping for a better tomorrow and a healthy year 2021!