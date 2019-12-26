Now that everyone has watched and admired Henry Cavill's chiselled body in Netflix's The Witcher season 1, fans are wondering when they will get to binge-watch season 2.

The Witcher season 1 is set in a fantasy world referred to in the book and games as the Continent. The show features the story of Geralt of Rivia, a sorceress named Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) and Princess Ciri (Freya Allan).

Though Henry Cavill's Geralt tries to make a living by hunting monsters, including dragons and zombies, the world is full of people who try to pull him to focus on their causes. The life of Geralt takes a turn when he meets Princess Ciri's parents.

Netflix's The Witcher season 1 has gained some astonishing reviews from the fans who like watching fantasy drama series. The show is filled with numerous high-octane action sequences and an amazing storyline that keeps viewers hooked to their screen. The show also offers a lot of nudity and fans are hoping that it will be cut down in season 2.

The Witcher season 2 episode 1:

Back in November, Netflix officially announced season 2 of The Witcher with an image of Geralt holding two swords. Show's creator, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich responded to the news of season 2 by saying, "I could not be more proud of what the amazing cast and crew of The Witcher have accomplished, and can't wait for the world to dig in and enjoy these stories with us."

The Witcher season 2 will begin filming in early 2020 and fans can expect to see eight-new episodes in mid-to-late 2021. When The Witcher season 2 will return in 2021, fans can expect to see the story of Geralt and Ciri unfold.

In the very last episode of season 1, we saw the very first meeting between Geralt and Ciri, something everyone was hoping to see from the very first episode. However, when these two meet for the first time, Ciri instantly inquires about Yennefer and fans were quick to notice that there was a line of tension on Geralt's head in the final moment.

Apart from this, there are a lot of stories that can be covered in the upcoming season 2 of The Witcher. For this, we just have to wait for a couple of more months to see the very first look of Henry Cavill's first Netflix fantasy drama series.