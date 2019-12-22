Henry Cavill's The Witcher season 1 premiered earlier this week and is getting rave reviews from fans and critics. The show is helmed as Netflix's answer to HBO's Game of Thrones and the show does not fail to some extent. Fans are taking to Twitter to talk about the show and especially the ending and how it will kickstart The Witcher season 2.

Major Spoilers ahead for The Witcher season 1:

Netflix's latest epic fantasy drama The Witcher follows the story of Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter who hunts rare monsters for some coins. He struggles to find his place in the world where people do not find his "kind" very welcoming. As it turns out, some of these people are more wicked than dragons or zombies. When Geralt's destiny intervenes towards a powerful sorceress and a young princess, the three have to work alongside each other to spread peace in the Continent.

As in our The Witcher season 1 review, we mentioned that Henry Cavill's Geralt's story takes a backseat as the primary focus of season 1 is to tell the story of Princess Cirilla (Freya Allan) and Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra). The story of Cirilla and Yennefer shapes the entire first season and opens the doors for forthcoming ones.

Just like other epic fantasy drama series, even The Witcher season 1 leaves the fans on a cliffhanger. The last episode of season 1 titled "Much More" shows Geralt and Ciri's meeting for the very first time. It was prophesied a very long ago and it serves as a vital part of the plot.

That being said, the moment when Geralt and Ciri meet for the first time is a little underwhelming because these two characters do not know anything about each other. They just know that it is their destiny to meet. So when they hug each other, there were several who did not feel any emotions for such an important scene.

Geralt of Rivia and Princess Ciri:

Most of the first season, Geralt of Rivia has spent either in hunting monsters or spent thinking about Yennefer. But the very last scene brings him on the doorsteps of Ciri and it is very much interesting to speculate as to where the road will lead next.

The first season of The Witcher is perfectly personified by its title card treatment. Unlike other counterparts, who have a proper opening credit sequence, The Witcher showed only a silver emblem for each of the episodes. There was a solar eclipse and a broken lion. In the final episode, all these emblems combine to create the show's logo, indicating that the show has just begun and the meeting between Geralt and Ciri means much more than it was earlier predicted.

Henry Cavill's The Witcher season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix and season 2 is most likely to air in December 2020.